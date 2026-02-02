'Films against Hitler came only after he died': Anurag Kashyap says making certain films is impossible in India today

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has admitted that making certain kinds of films is ‘impossible’ in the current political climate, where films face lots of controversies. Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, the filmmaker-actor talked about the responsibility filmmakers have to keep the flag of free speech flying high. Anurag Kashyap addressed the state of political films in India.

Anurag Kashyap on Gangs of Waseypur and Black Friday Anurag was on stage at the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival on Saturday, where he spoke about cinema, politics, and technology in a session titled 'Fearless Film Making', moderated by film critic Baradwaj Rangan.

During the session, Anurag reflected on his films and said, “In today's times, making films like Gangs of Wasseypur or Black Friday is impossible. Some subjects have become politically sensitive and lead to controversies. Directors from countries like Iran or Russia are making films despite facing far greater restrictions than us. Indian directors should draw inspiration from them.”

Black Friday was Anurag’s first released film. A retelling of Mumbai Police’s investigation into the 1993 Bombay blasts, the film starred Kay Kay Menon, Aditya Srivastava, and Pawan Malhotra in the lead. Gangs of Wasseypur, a two-part crime drama, is regarded as one of the finest Indian films ever made. It boasted of a strong ensemble cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Huma Qureshi, Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, and Zeeshan Ayyub.

‘Films against Hitler came only after Hitler died’ In the session, Anurag was asked about the lack of political films in mainstream cinema in today’s time, when he poignantly said, “In Germany, films against Hitler came only after Hitler died. Everything requires its own time.”