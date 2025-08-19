Anurag Kashyap lashes out at producer of AI-generated film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: ‘You should be in gutter’

On Tuesday, Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network’s Historyverse announced an AI-generated film based on the lore of Lord Hanuman titled Chianjeevi Hanuman—The Eternal. The film was marketed as ‘Made-in-AI’ and ‘Made in India’, and a release date was announced for Hanuman Jayanti 2026. Anurag Kashyap hit out at one of the film's producers, Vijay Subramaniam, for backing an AI-generated film while heading an artists' agency. Anurag Kashyap penned a note on Instagram to call out the producer of Chiranjeevi Hanuman. (Getty Images via AFP)

Anurag Kashyap hits out at producer of AI film

Anurag posted a screen grab of the announcement poster on Tuesday evening, highlighting Vijay’s name. He called him out for heading the Collective Artists Network and still backing an AI-generated film. He wrote, “Congratulations @vijaysubramaniam84. Here is the man heading the @lifeatcollectiveartistsnetwork that represents artists, writer, directors, now producing a film made by AI. So much for looking after and representing the interests of creators.”

Claiming that agencies are only interested in making money, he added, “End of the day, all these agencies are only interested in making money off you and since they choose turkeys after turkeys for you and you’re not making enough for them, they are going all AI. Any actor or anyone who calls themselves artists and has a spine will be and should be either questioning him or leaving the agency since he has proved that he thinks you’re no match for his AI performance.”

Stating that Vijay should be ‘in the gutter’, Anurag lashed out that this is the future for the ‘spineless’ in the Hindi film industry. He ended the note with, “This right here is the future for the spineless and cowardly so called artists in the Hindi Film industry. Well done Vijay Subramaniam. Shame is not enough on you. You should be in the gutter.”

This comes after Vikramaditya Motwane also shared the film’s announcement on his Instagram stories and wrote, “And so it begins… Who TF needs writers and directors when its ‘Made in AI’.”

Vijay Subramaniam on Chiranjeevi Hanuman

In a statement released to the press, Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and group CEO of Collective Artists Network, said, “With this film, we have the extraordinary opportunity to reimagine cultural storytelling for an audience that cherishes both tradition and innovation. Our approach is rooted in authenticity and cultural stewardship, ensuring complete transparency about the role of AI in the creative process.”