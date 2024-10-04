Anurag Kashyap lauds Ananya Panday's CTRL, calls it her best performance: ‘Pushing the boundaries of storytelling’

Anurag Kashyap, known for his appreciation of unconventional and experimental cinema, recently reviewed Vikramaditya Motwane's film CTRL. The filmmaker shared his views on Ananya Panday's cyber-thriller on his Instagram handle. In his lengthy note, he praised Ananya's performance and Vikramaditya's storytelling. (Also read: Ananya Panday reacts to being called the next Alia Bhatt: ‘It’s a huge compliment’) Anurag Kashyap recently lauded Ananya Panday by calling CTRL her career's 'best performance.'

Anurag Kashyap heaps praise on Ananya Panday

Anurag shared the poster of CTRL and captioned his post as, “@motwayne is out with another banger . Again pushing the boundaries of technology and storytelling. You can not contain the man, or put him in a box . Always braver than everyone around him . For me he has always been the go to person, he introduced me to my first still camera, he taught me sound design and the importance of it, introduced me to Mac Book . Always a step ahead of everyone . Now he has gone and made this modern day horror fable . Its a thriller, its scary, its a nightmare with a career best central performance by @ananyapanday . I was lucky to see it on screen but now streaming on @netflix.in . Watch it with good headphones. Congratulations to @nikhildwivedi25 . It takes equal amounts of balls to back that it takes to make it . Good job team .”

While reacting to the filmmaker's review, Ananya wrote, “love you,” by dropping a heart emoji for love. Ananya's co-star Vihaan Samat also dropped heart emojis. Nikhil Dwivedi commented, “This writing is as good as the films you make. (smiling emoji).. Thank You Anurag!”

About CTRL

Ananya's cyber-thriller CTRL co-starring Vihaan, depicts the dangers of (AI) Artificial Intelligence. Ananya and Vihaan play an influencer couple named Nella Awasthi and Joe Mascarenhas. When Joe betrays Nella, she turns to an AI app to remove him from her life. However, things take a sinister turn when the app takes control. The film released on October 4. It is available for streaming on Netflix India.