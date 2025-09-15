Anurag Kashyap lauds Mohit Suri for holding on to Saiyaara even though producers refused to support it

ALT HL--Anurag Kashyap criticises Bollywood producers for making 'safe bet' films: 'They don't understand anything new, nuanced' Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has praised Saiyaara director Mohit Suri for holding on to his film and making it the way he wanted, even though producers refused to back the blockbuster. Speaking with news agency ANI, he said that Mohit Suri wanted to make the film with newcomers, and he stuck to his decision even though he suffered for 6-7 years. Anurag Kashyap talked about Mohit Suri and his film Saiyaara.

Anurag Kashyap praises Saiyaara director Mohit Suri

Anurag talked about how very few filmmakers stick to their stories despite rejection. Talking about Saiyaara and Mohit, he added, "Very few people hold on to their stories, like Mohit Suri did with Saiyaara. So many producers refused; nobody understood it. Usko naye logon ke saath banani thi, jaise banani thi waise banani thi, lekin usne chhodi nahin picture, usne suffer kiya uske liye, 6 saal 7 saal suffer kiya, banayi usne. (He wanted to make it with new actors, in his own way, and he did not give up. He suffered for 6-7 years but still made it)." The film, which starred debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, went on to become a surprise hit.

Over the last two years, while many new films have struggled to fill theatres, older films are once again pulling audiences back. From Pyaasa, Shree 420, Karan Arjun, Andaz Apna Apna, to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Sanam Teri Kasam have been re-released in theatres.

Many on social media think this is happening because Bollywood "doesn't have fresh ideas" anymore. Anurag shared that the real issue lies with producers.

Anurag slams Bollywood producers

The filmmaker also explained that writers and directors have plenty of "new ideas", but it's the producers who only look for "safe projects." "Fresh stories hai, aisa nahin hai. Humari industry mein sabse badi dikkat hai producers, humare jo producers hain woh decide karte hain kya chalega aur kya nahin chalega kyunki woh sirf hit filmein banana chahte hain (It's not that there are no fresh stories. The biggest problem in our industry is the producers. They decide what will work and what won't because they only want to make hit films). They don't understand anything new or nuanced. Writers and directors have a lot fresh ideas and they really want to do," said Anurag.

About Anurag's new film

Anurag is gearing up for his next film, Nishaanchi, a crime drama. The film introduces Aaishvary Thackeray in a double role as brothers Babloo and Dabloo, with Vedika Pinto in a key role. Nishaanchi will hit theatres on September 19.