Anurag Kashyap reveals why he, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma touched Manoj Bajpayee's feet: 'He's another Anil Kapoor'

Recently, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma grabbed attention as they touched Manoj Bajpayee’s feet at the premiere of Jugnuma in Mumbai. The video quickly surfaced on the internet, leaving fans in awe of the moment. Now, in an interview with News18, Anurag has opened up about why they touched Manoj’s feet. Anurag Kashyap reveals why he touched Manoj Bajpayee's feet.

Anurag Kashyap on touching Manoj Bajpayee's feet

Talking about the video, where they put Manoj in a spot as they touched his feet while posing for the paparazzi, Anurag explained, “Jaideep, Vijay, Viineet (Kumar Siingh), and I met each other suddenly after a long time. And we touched Manoj’s feet (laughs). He’s unstoppable. He just goes on and on with his films. Inspector Zende was released recently, and then Jugnuma came. Kaise kar leta hai yeh aadmi (how does this man do this)! He’s older but ten times fitter than me. He’s like another Anil Kapoor. That’s why hum unke pair padh gaye the (laughs)! He’s a legend.”

The clip in question showed Manoj standing on stage as Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma and Anurag Kashyap came to greet him. After Vijay Varma hugged Manoj, Jaideep turned to touch his feet, leaving the actor laughing. Next, Anurag and Vijay repeated the gesture. While Vijay was seen holding on to one of his legs, Anurag bowed and almost touched his head to Manoj’s feet. Manoj was seen trying to free himself from their grip. The playful banter between them won over the internet.

Anurag Kashyap’s recent and upcoming films

Anurag’s recent directorial, Nishaanchi, released on 19 September and received positive reviews from critics. His next directorial, Bandar, stars Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. The film had its world premiere in the Special Presentations section of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on 6 September 2025. Its release date in India is yet to be announced.

As an actor, Anurag will next be seen in Dacoit: A Love Story. Helmed by Shaneil Deo, the film also stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The film is set to release in theatres on 25 December.