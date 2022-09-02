Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap reveals she was in a toxic relationship once

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is quite active on social media. She keeps sharing updates about her life via her YouTube channel and through her Instagram account. When she is not giving a glimpse of her life with boyfriend Shane Gregoire or posting a home tour video, Aaliyah speaks her mind and shares her personal experiences in vlogs. In her recent video, Aaliyah recalled being in a toxic relationship in the past, and how it was not easy to get out of. Read more: Aaliyah Kashyap relishes laddoos as she celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with her boyfriend

On Thursday, Aaliyah shared a new YouTube video titled ‘Girl Talk episode 5’, where she answered questions related to her ‘first period story, toxic relationships, friendships and more’. She wrote in the caption, “Fun and juicy girl talk is back!” In the video, Aaliyah responded to a question sent by one of her followers: “Have you ever been in a toxic relationship? And how did you get out of it?”

Aaliyah recalled her past relationship, and said, “I have been in a toxic relationship and I am not going to lie about it, it’s not the easiest thing to get out of, especially if you have been together for a while because it is all you know. So, when you imagine not being with that person, it gets a bit hard.”

She continued to share what helped her get over the toxic relationship. “What helped me was that I realised I needed to prioritise myself. And that’s what you should do. You should always put yourself first, and if you are in a relationship that’s clearly causing harm to your mental health, if it is affecting you strongly, then it’s important that you to prioritise yourself, your mental health and get out of it (the toxic relationship).

Aaliyah, who is the only daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his ex-wife Aarti Bajaj, moved to Mumbai recently. Last year, she shared in a social media post that she was dropping out of Chapman University in California, where she had been studying for a couple of years. She often shares videos and photos with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire, who is Italian. Recently, she posted their photos from their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The couple had also been travelling and sharing glimpses of their trips to Bali, Paris and Italy, among other destinations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON