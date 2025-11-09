Anurag Kashyap says censor board members were surprised with his film: ‘Khoon-kharaba nahi he? Gaali-galaouch nahi he?’

Filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap has never shied away from expressing concern over censorship issues with films in India. Anurag has now shared in a new conversation with Komal Nahta on his podcast that his opinions on censorship have changed, and explained why. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap apologises after complaint over his Brahmin remark in Phule row; asks trolls to spare women in his family) Anurag Kashyap has shared his thoughts on the censorship of films.

What Anurag shared

During the chat, Anurag said, “Mere vichaar kaafi censorship ke baare me badle hein. Jab mein khud ki film censor karane gaya… Khud ki film censor karane se pehle maine dusri film ke baare mein ek post daala tha. Maine dekha dikkat nahi he, aur bohot pyaar se censor board ne bhi bola. Pehle toh shock ho gaye. Bole, ’Sir, Anurag Kashyap ki film aur khoon kharaba nahi he? gaali-galouch nahi he? wo hasne lage, Bole sir aap kyu compromise capitalise ke liye ladte rehte ho (My opinions have changed, after I went with my own film to the censor board. Before that I had made a post on censorship. I saw there was no problem and they spoke very well with me. First they were shocked that there was no murder or abusive language in my film. They started laughing. Then they asked why do I keep asking about compromise and capitalise)?”

‘Pehle aap log toh ekhaatte ho?’

He added, “Unhone bade pyaar se bola ki hum log yaha baithe he, humey jo rules diye gaye hein, jo guidelines diye gaye hein woh follow kar rahe hein. Woh daayra agar aapko badalna he, toh pehle aap log toh ekhaatte ho? You come together first. You put a front together and get the rule changed for us (They spoke lovingly, that they are making sure that the rules are being followed, which are given to them. If they want to change it then they have to come together first).”

Although Anurag did not name the film, his last directorial release was Nishaanchi. The crime drama starring Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto, and Monika Panwar was released on 19 September.