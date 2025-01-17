Anurag Kashyap used to fight with Ram Gopal Verma while working on Satya: ‘Even in Manoj’s death sequence…’

Anurag Kashyap looks back

In an interview with Radio Nasha, Anurag looked back at the making of Satya. Anurag shared, “I was totally raw. I was learning and digging everything. I would argue so much. Eventually, he would be right. To shut me up, he would say, ‘Good idea, put it in your film, this is my film’. Even in Manoj’s death sequence, there was Saurabh, me, Makarand and Ramu ji in a corner only fighting. I was not agreeing with the way the death scene was shot. For me, only when I saw it on screen, I felt that I was so wrong. At one point when we were fighting, Ramu said, ‘Anurag, whenever you make a film, put all the logic and how somebody is killed. Right now, you are not making this film. Can we just shoot?’”

There was also buzz about Ram Gopal starting the shoot of Satya with an incomplete script.

Anurag clarified, “As far as my memory serves, we did write something. But after two days of shoot, Ramu said that this is not the film he is making and he threw it away. I remember whatever we wrote in the initial days was scrapped completely. And then, the film was written and made on the go. Scenes would be written every day. We literally used to put the paper on a sofa and write the dialogues for the day.”

About Satya

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's career took a dramatic turn with the release of RGV's iconic gangster saga, Satya in 1998. In the film, he was seen in the role of Bhiku Mhatre, the head of a notorious Mumbai underworld gang. The film was re-released in theatres on January 17.

Produced and directed by RGV, Satya also stars Paresh Rawal, Makarand Deshpande, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Srivastava, Govind Namdeo, late Neeraj Vora, Sanjay Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, and Sushant Singh.

The film revolves around the titular character (JD Chakravarthy) who migrates to Mumbai. After a local scuffle, he's sent to jail, where he meets gangster Bhiku Mhatre (Manoj). Bhiku and his gang then woo Satya to work for them towards a larger criminal conspiracy. Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj broke out with Satya as a music composer. The song Sapno Mein Milti Hai is still a rage today. Gulzar penned the lyrics.