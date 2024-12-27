Ram Gopal Varma's cult 1998 gangster film Satya to re-release in cinemas on this date
Ram Gopal Varma's 1998 crime drama Satya starred JD Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, and Shefali Shah among others.
This year, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma celebrated 25 years of his 1998 cult gangster film, Satya. The film starred Manoj Bajpayee, Shefali Shah, Urmila Matondkar, and JD Chakravarthy among others. Now, the director has announced an exciting development for fans of the crime drama. (Also Read – Pushpa 2 stampede: Ram Gopal Varma fumes over Allu Arjun's arrest, wants actors to protest against it)
RGV announces Satya re-release
Ram Gopal Varma took to his official X handle and shared a report stating that Satya is all set to re-release in cinemas on January 17, 2025. He wrote in the caption, “SATYA coming back into theatres on a re release with ALL GUNS BLARING on JAN 17 th 2025 ..The UNDERWORLD is coming into the UPPERWORLD.”
The director also reposted a tweet by a film trade expert claiming, “The re-releases that have worked well are not essentially blockbusters of yesteryear's. They're cult films that challenged & changed the syntax of cinema. #Satya is one such film! Can't wait to watch it in a theatre on 17th January!” Ram Gopal Varma responded in the caption, “Amen!”
About Satya
Produced and directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Satya was co-written by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Saurabh Shukla. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Makarand Deshpande, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Srivastava, Govind Namdeo, late Neeraj Vora, Sanjay Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, and Sushant Singh.
Satya revolves around the titular character (JD Chakravarthy) who migrates to Mumbai. After a local scuffle, he's sent to jail, where he meets gangster Bhiku Mhatre (Manoj Bajpayee). Satya is then wooed by Bhiku and his gang to work for them towards a larger criminal conspiracy.
Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj broke out with Satya as a music composer. His songs like Sapno Mein Milti Hai are still a rage today. The lyrics are penned by Gulzar.
Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma last directed Telugu political thriller Vyooham earlier this year. Manoj Bajpayee, who last appeared in Kanu Behl's thriller The Despatch on ZEE5, will be next seen in Raj & DK's spy thriller show The Family Man season 3 on Prime Video India next year.
