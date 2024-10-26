Anushka Ranjan says after her marriage, a director asked if she is still acting: Did I marry a bank?

Anushka Ranjan has had enough of sexism creeping into everyday life. The actor expressed frustration over being constantly told to tone down her voice. According to her, people often try to silence those who speak loudly, particularly women. Also read: Anushka Ranjan: If I compare my journey with Vaani Kapoor, I’d be a bitter and sad person Anushka Ranjan got married to Aditya Seal in 2021.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anushka talks about sexism that she has experienced, questions people asked after she got married to actor Aditya Seal and her recently held fundraiser for BETI.

On sexism

Talking about how sexism is being normalised, Anushka says, “That is something that needs to change. I have been told so many times that ‘you are too much, and you are going to spoil women don't speak like that’. What is that supposed to mean? Am I spoilt? Am I doing anything wrong? I have made sure to keep my family with self-respect and dignity in place no matter what”.

She adds, “People get a little scared about these things. They want to silence anyone who is too loud in a room, especially if it's a woman. I have felt that many times and that bothers me. If a girl has an opinion, it's always taken in multiple ways as opposed to just being like she has a brain. Sometimes, people even go to the extent that, ‘Are you PMS-ing... And I am like, what do you mean?”

The actor feels these are the questions that women face almost every day and feels "we are trying our level best from our capacity to change this. But it's going to take a collective effort from every woman and man”.

On facing silly questions

After dating for several years, Anushka got married to actor Aditya Seal in 2021. Looking back, the actor says, “Once after my marriage, a director asked me ‘are you still acting?’ I was like why would I stop earning money and feeding myself? Why would you assume that suddenly I will stop working? Did I marry a bank?"

“These are some silly small things which we deal with in our little way. I don't usually get or be dramatic about certain things. There are bigger problems in the world. We have to pick our battles. And I have chosen to fight, and it is to ensure women's lives around me are in a better position,” says the actor.

On her bigger fight

She is on a mission to do her bit and bring a change in women’s lives. The actor, known for Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Fittrat, hosted the 18th edition of the BETI Fundraiser Show. The event is founded by her mother Anu Ranjan. She shared that the motive was to bring attention back to the Kolkata rape case.

“We have Kolkata rape case in mind. It felt a little frivolous to have just another event with a bunch of celebrities. We didn’t want it to be just an entertainment show. This year, we encouraged more and more people to come speak. To come and help us and be a part of this movement that needs everyone to be there collectively,” she ends.