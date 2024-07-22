Anushka Ranjan: If I compare my journey with Vaani Kapoor, I’d be a bitter and sad person

Anushka Ranjan is returning to acting after five years with her next show Mixture playing a grey character, and while she admits she “may not have made the most right decisions” initially in her career, she is now set to get into acting full throttle. “I have always been open to working but it was unfortunate that not a lot of good stuff was coming my way. I am not the happiest about it, but I have taken it with a pinch of salt, and it’s just the beginning,” she says. Anushka Ranjan on returning to acting after 5 years

Ranjan’s best friend is actor Vaani Kapoor, and her sister Akansha Ranjan is buddies with actor Alia Bhatt. Ask her if their successful acting journey ever made her question her own decisions and she says, “It is very easy to feel that way, but I have made a conscious effort to not do that. If I go into comparisons, I will be a very bitter and sad person. I have such a beautiful relationship with Vaani, and even our mums would get together and talk about our flaws. I went to Alia’s home recently to play with Raha. If I put the comparisons in mind, I would lose out on such beautiful moments.”

The 33-year-old also has inspiration at home in the form of her husband, actor Aditya Seal. Mention him and Ranjan beams, “The reason I married Aditya is because I saw how authentic and hardworking he was. He is the person who I can wake up next to everyday and feel inspired by. He doesn’t let me be complacent and we function as a team. My family raised me like a princess, but I am glad I have someone now who makes me more real.”

While she was away from acting, Ranjan was trying her hand in production. So, is it something she is looking to do full time now? “I would love to but looking at the situation of the industry, it isn’t easy. Even the biggest production houses today are having problems in getting their work passed and getting the numbers that help them recover. All kinds of producers are having a hard time surviving today, and I don’t want to put myself in the same space,” she responds.