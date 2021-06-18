Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma asks rain to 'go away' as it drizzles in Southampton on WTC final Day 1: 'Come again after 5 days'
bollywood

Anushka Sharma asks rain to 'go away' as it drizzles in Southampton on WTC final Day 1: 'Come again after 5 days'

Anushka Sharma has asked the rains to 'go away' in Southampton. The Indian cricket team, led by her husband Virat Kohli, will face New Zealand at the WTC final on Friday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Anushka Sharma shared pictures from England.

Actor Anushka Sharma on Friday shared her wish for the rain to 'go away' as it drizzled in Southampton, where the Indian cricket team, led by her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, is set to play against New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka Sharma wrote, against a bluish-purple background, "Rain.... rain.... go away ! Come again after 5 days", followed by an eyeroll emoji.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka Sharma wrote, "rain.... rain.... go away ! come again after 5 days".
Anushka Sharma is currently with Virat Kohli in England.

Anushka is currently with Virat Kohli in England where the WTC final is scheduled to go on until Tuesday, with Wednesday kept as a reserve day. In another one of her Instagram Stories, she shared a post by Virat, featuring the Indian team and wrote, "these guys", followed by a blue heart emoji.

The BCCI has tweeted, "Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final. #WTC21"

Anushka has been chronicling her Southampton trip on social media platforms. On Thursday night, she shared a picture of her meal on Instagram Stories while she watched a Test cricket game. She had captioned it, “Tea and scones on a rainy English summer day.”

Earlier on Thursday, she had dropped a series of black-and-white pictures from the Ageas Bowl. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor took to Instagram and shared the photos with the caption, "A 'take random photos and think of a quirky caption' kind of post." In the monochrome pictures, Anushka sported a striped long shirt paired with black pants and a face mask.

Earlier in June, Virat and Anushka arrived in Southampton with their daughter Vamika. On Instagram, Anushka had shared a photo, giving fans a glimpse of the Ageas Bowl behind her. She had written, “Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium."

Also Read: Inside Mira Rajput's mother Bela's lavish birthday dinner with cakes, spaghetti, pizza. See pics of feast

Virat and Anushka welcomed their first child in January this year. Soon after her birth, the couple had requested the paparazzi to not click photos of their child.

Meanwhile, Anushka has been away from the limelight for the past two years. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She recently produced two projects -- Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbul.

