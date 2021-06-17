Anushka Sharma shares 'random photos' from Southampton, gives a tour of Ageas Bowl

Actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday gave fans a glimpse of her life in Southampton, England, where she currently is with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a series of black-and-white pictures from the Ageas Bowl, the venue of the World Test Championship (WTC) finals.

In the pictures, Anushka Sharma is seen wearing a baggy shirt, paired with cropped denim and white sneakers. She tied her hair into a bun, Sharing the post, Anushka captioned it, "A 'take random photos and think of a quirky caption' kind of post."





Reacting to the post, fans poured their love taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, "Queen of King." Another said, "Pretty you." A third commented, "Exquisite."

Anushka has been posting pictures from Southampton. Last week, she gave a glimpse of the Southampton weather. On Instagram Stories, Anushka had posted a video clip, standing inside an empty stadium, showing a cloudy day. She had captioned it as, "That kind of English summer," followed by emojis.

Anushka flew down to England with Virat Kohli for the WTC finals against New Zealand. The finals will take place on June 18 at Ageas Bowl.

Earlier this month, she had posted a photo from her room which is close to the cricket stadium. She was seen wearing an off white sweatshirt paired with grey trousers in the post. She had captioned the post, "Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium." They were under a mandatory quarantine at a hotel.

On June 2, they were seen at the Mumbai airport with daughter Vamika, as they departed for England. Anushka was seen wearing black track pants with a black T-shirt and she held Vamika close to her.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan poses as rockstar, Ananya Panday has 'cutest photo' in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar. See here

Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter in January. The mother-daughter duo has accompanied Virat on several tours. Earlier this year, they were spotted at the Pune airport as the Indian cricket team was played against England. Anushka and Vamika also accompanied Virat during the IPL season held recently.

Anushka was last seen in Zero, released in 2018. She has been on an acting hiatus since then. However, she turned producer and backed a few projects, including Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, and late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan's debut project Qala, currently under production.