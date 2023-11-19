Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli as he hits 50; Shah Rukh Khan's kind gesture for Asha Bhosle wins hearts. Watch

All eyes are on India as they compete with Australia at the World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Anushka Sharma was there to cheer for husband Virat Kohli as he scored a half century at the World Cup Final on Sunday. The actor stood up and gave a standing ovation as Virat hit 50 runs. (Also read: World Cup Final: Shah Rukh Khan in attendance; Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh cheer for Team India. See pics)

Anushka cheers for Virat

Anushka Sharma gives standing ovation to Virat Kohli; Shah Rukh and Asha Bhosle share a smile during the WC Final.

Anushka took to the stands to give a standing ovation to her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli as he scored 50 runs. It marked Virat's 5th successive fifty in this tournament. Anushka looked proud as she smiled and cheered for Virat, looking radiant in a white and blue printed dress. She was seen seated beside actor Athiya Shetty in the stands.

Earlier, Virat Kohli made his 50th ODI century during the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Anushka sent Virat flying kisses in the stadium, and later penned a heartwarming post for him in Instagram. "God is the best scriptwriter! Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always. You are truly God's child," read her note.

Shah Rukh with Asha Bhosle

Meanwhile, a host of celebrities were present at the stadium to cheer for India at the finals. Shah Rukh was seen seated beside Jay Shah and singer Asha Bhosle. In a video that was posted on a fan account, Shah Rukh was seen talking to the veteran singer and even standing up to pass her cup of tea to the guard.

As Jhoome Jo Pathaan played during the match, Asha Bhosle was also seen vibing to the song beside Shah Rukh Khan. A picture showed Asha raising her hands in the air beside the actor, who is seen smiling at her gesture.

