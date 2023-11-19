World Cup Final: Shah Rukh Khan in attendance; Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh cheer for Team India. See pics

As India gears up at the World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, a host of Bollywood celebrities are attending the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium among thousands of live spectators. Shah Rukh Khan was also seen arriving in Ahmedabad with wife Gauri Khan. (Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh leave for India vs Australia World Cup final, Amitabh sends good luck from KBC) Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the World Cup Final.

Shah Rukh at World Cup Finals

Shah Rukh Khan is among the thousands of supporters for Team India at the final. As per a video posted by ANI on X (formerly Twitter), Shah Rukh was seen arriving in Ahmedabad. The actor opted for a white T-shirt and blue denims for the occasion. At the stadium, the Jawan star was seated next to singer Asha Bhosle and Jay Shah. He changed into a blue T-shirt and denim jeans for the occasion. He completed the look with a pair of black shades.

Deepika and Ranveer at Narendra Modi Stadium

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's Jawan co-star Deepika Padukone was also present at the same stadium to watch the match, along with actor-husband Ranveer Singh and sister Anisha Padukone. Earlier in the day, Deepika was spotted in a Team India jersey with ‘DP’ printed on the back and denims as she arrived at Mumbai's Kalina airport with father and badminton player Prakash Padukone and other family members to catch the Ahmedabad flight. On the other hand, Ranveer paired an orange T-shirt with a blue and white jacket.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan shared a touching message for Team India. He delivered the message from the sets of his quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. "Today, the courage of 140 Indians will accompany you to the field. Every Indian's energy will be with you on the field and when you will hold the World Cup in your arms, the 140 Indians will say with pride, ‘Vijayi vishwa tiranga pyara, jhanda uncha rahe humara.” he said.

Anushka Sharma was also seen cheering for Team India when her husband Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma were batting. Athiya Shetty, whose husband KL Rahul is in the team, also met Anushka on the strands.

