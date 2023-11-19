Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh leave for India vs Australia World Cup final, Amitabh sends good luck from KBC

India is ready to cheer for the men in blue at the World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India will take on Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad post noon and among the thousands of spectators will be a host of film celebrities as well. Deepika Padukone, father Prakash Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Daggubati Venkatesh have flown to Ahmedabad for the match. Also read: Sonu Sood, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Urvashi Rautela are sure India will win World Cup, Raveena Tandon says ‘Go get it' Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will cheer for Team India.

Deepika Padukone and family leaves for Ahmedabad

Deepika was spotted in a Team India jersey with ‘DP’ printed on the back and denims as she arrived at Mumbai's Kalina airport with father Prakash Padukone and other family members to catch the Ahmedabad flight. Ranveer Singh also joined them and sported the colours of the tricolour. He paired an orange T-shirt with a blue and white jacket.

Amitabh's message for Team India

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a touching message for Team India. He delivered the message from the sets of his quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. Sony shared the KBC promo with the caption: “Amitabh Bachchan wishes the Indian team all the best for World Cup finale.”

In the video, Amitabh said in Hindi, “Dear Rohit and Team India. Today is the day for which you and your team has worked hard since several years and you are prepared as well. Along with you, the entire country has waited for this day. All of us want to tell each Team India player that when you will be on the field today, we 140 Indians will also be with you. Today, the breath of the entire country will be with the breath of these 11 players. Today, the courage of 140 Indians will accompany you to the field. Every Indian's energy will be with you on the field and when you will hold the World Cup in your arms, the 140 Indians will say with pride, ‘Vijayi vishwa tiranga pyara, jhanda uncha rahe humara.” The video ended with ‘All the best Team India’ written on it.

Rana Daggubati in Ahmedabad

Telugu star Daggubati Venkatesh was also spotted arriving at the Ahmedabad airport. He removed his mask as photographers surrounded him for pictures.

