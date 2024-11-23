Anushka Sharma comes out to support Virat Kohli in the Ind vs Aus Test at Perth; fans say ‘Bhabhi ji in the house’

Anushka Sharma was in full cheer mode as she rooted for her husband, Virat Kohli, and Team India during the India vs Australia Test match in Perth on Saturday. The actor was spotted enthusiastically cheering him on from the stands, and fans were totally loving her vibe. Also read: Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli on birthday with the cutest pic; son Akaay makes Instagram debut Some time back, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted enjoying with their kids in Perth.

Anushka supports Virat

The actor was spotted in the stands during the ongoing Test match between India and Australia at Optus Stadium, Perth. Anushka kept her look simple in a white T-shirt teamed with denims. Several photos and videos from the stadium featuring the actor have surfaced on social media.

In one clip, she is clapping for the team, while in one she is standing with a plate in her hand. She was also spotted celebrating along with Sanjana Ganesan when Harshit Rana took Virat Kohli's advice to dismiss Mitchell Starc.

Before the opening test got underway, Anushka and Virat along with their kids were spotted spending time in Perth. In the photo, Virat and Anushka are seen sipping coffee with their daughter, Vamika, sitting in a stroller.

Fans react

Fans were thrilled to see Anushka come out to support her husband and took to social media to express their admiration for the couple. “She is the great support of Kohli. Great couple,” wrote one user, with another sharing, “Queen supporting the king”.

“Bhabhi ji in the house,” exclaimed one user, with another mentioning, “Bhabhi ji arrived”. “Kohli's ladyluck,” read one comment. One user wrote, “Anushka Supporting her charm”. “Queen of cricket,” gushed one user.

More about Anushka and Virat

Anushka and Virat welcomed their elder daughter, Vamika, on January 11, 2021. They once again became parents to their younger son, Akaay, on February 15, 2024. They have not shown either of their kids' faces to the world.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli divide their time between London and Mumbai as they have houses in both cities. Anushka has been away from films since her last release, Zero, in 2018. She finished Chakda Xpress, the biopic of Jhulan Goswami, in 2022. However, the film is yet to get a release date. Chakda Xpress is slated to be released on Netflix.