Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, and family leave India: Here's what all they packed in on this short trip

Anushka Sharma recently visited India with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, and their kids – Vamika and Akaay. The couple, who have been spending most of their time in London, were back in Mumbai this past week for professional and personal commitments. (Also Read: Anushka Sharma spotted with Virat Kohli at Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr's birthday party in Mumbai. Watch) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma out and about during their recent India trip

‘Most chilled out’ birthday for Virat

Virat attended an event held by HSBC, which entailed a chat with Gaurav Kapoor in front of a live audience. He was welcomed with great affection as people sang Happy Birthday To You upon his arrival, as the event was held a couple of days after the cricketer's birthday on November 5. Virat looked visibly embarrassed by the welcome. When asked how he celebrated the special occasion, he said it was a quiet birthday spent at home intimately with Anushka and their kids. He called it “the most chilled-out birthday” he's ever had.

Lunch date at Mumbai restaurant

The official Instagram handle of Bennne, a South Indian cafe in Bandra, shared a picture on Thursday, in which Anushka and Virat could be seen smiling and posing with the staff after what seemed like a hearty lunch date. What amused the internet further was the photoshopped addition of an unlucky staff member who was on leave that day.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter's birthday

After a long time, star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma posed together for shutterbugs. Earlier on Friday evening, Virat and Anushka were spotted entering the venue of the birthday bash of actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter.

They were all smiles. Anushka looked stylish in a white shirt that he paired with denims. On the other hand, Virat opted for a casual maroon T-shirt teamed with light blue jeans and a red cap. After posing for the paparazzi, Anushka moved ahead while Virat was approached by a lady before entering the party. The lady asked Virat for a picture and he happily obliged.

On the work front, Anushka has a sports biopic film, Chakda Xpress, in her kitty. The project is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream on Netflix India. The final release date of the film is still awaited.