Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli pose with Mumbai cafe staff during outing, internet can't stop laughing at Photoshopped man

It seems that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stepped out for an outing in Mumbai on Thursday. While the couple did not post any pictures from their brunch date themselves, the cafe they visited posted a bunch of them. As their fans appreciated the pictures, many also chuckled at the outlet's sweet attempt to include a staff member who missed out on meeting the couple. (Also read: Anushka Sharma spots devotees performing Chhath Pooja at Mumbai beach, sends her ‘shubhkamnayein’) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with Mumbai cafe staff

Anushka and Virat's brunch date

On Thursday, the official Instagram account of Benne, a cafe in Mumbai's Bandra, posted a bunch of pictures from Virat and Anushka's visit there. The first picture shows Virat and Anushka posing with the cafe staff. Anushka is in the front, smiling, wearing khakis, a white t-shirt, and a loose shirt over it. Virat stands behind him, pairing his white shirt with a cap. Another picture shows the bill of the food they ordered, while a third one has Virat's autograph on a cap.

The sweet Photoshop

But the internet was amused by the fourth picture in the carousel. The outlet posted another picture of the two with all the staff members and added one via Photoshop. The text in the picture explained it. "Pov: the one day you miss school. Dinesh was very sad he wasn't on shift today so we photoshpped him."

In the comments, many sympathised with Dinesh. One wrote, "Dinesh is the kid that skips school one day and something cool happens on that exact day." Another added, "Manifesting a revisit for Dinesh." Another echoed, "I’m so sorry for Dinesh."

The post was set to the music of If You Come Today, a popular Kannada song by Dr Rajkumar. Given that Virat plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, many fans applauded Benne's choice of music as well. "That song selection is top," wrote one.

Anushka and Virat on the work front

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli divide their time between London and Mumbai as they have houses in both cities. Virat is currently in India as he was a part of the Indian cricket team's squad against New Zealand in the recently concluded Test series. The star cricketer then celebrated his birthday with family in Mumbai as well.

Anushka has been away from films since her last release, Zero, in 2018. She finished Chakda Xpress, the biopic of Jhulan Goswami, in 2022. However, the film is yet to get a release date. Chakda Xpress is slated to be released on Netflix.