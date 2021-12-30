Anushka Sharma goes 'hair-there-everywhere' as she enjoys the sun outdoors, fan calls her ‘queen’. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday shared a bunch of photos in which she can be seen enjoying the sun outdoors. Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared two unseen selfies, which appear to be from earlier this month, as she smiled for the lens.

In the pictures, Anushka Sharma is seen wearing a black top, earrings and playing with her hair. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Hair- there-everywhere."

The photos are similar to one she had shared earlier. In the currently posted one, her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli's hand appears to be visible. Virat was seen sitting next to her in her older Instagram post. Fans reacted to Anushka's current post with comments such as ‘queen’ and ‘cute’. Many even reacted with ‘aww’ on her post.

Sharing a bunch of pictures on December 11, as they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, Anushka had posed with Virat. She had captioned the post, "There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen."

She had also added, "Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you. May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S.: May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us."

Currently, the duo is in South Africa with their daughter Vamika as the Indian cricket team is playing with South Africa in the Test series. Earlier on Tuesday, Anushka had shared pictures on Instagram from South Africa. In her first photo, a selfie, Anushka posed inside a gym giving glimpses of her workout session. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Thoda workout thoda pose (a little bit of workout and some poses).” In another photo, she gave a glimpse of having chips and watching a match after the workout. She captioned the post, "It's a vibe."

Anushka, who got married to Virat in 2017, welcomed their daughter at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 11, this year. She has travelled with him and Vamika, earlier, to the UK and UAE for Virat's matches.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma, in ‘thoda workout thoda pose’ mood, shares selfie from gym; munches on chips afterwards. See pics

Anushka has produced two acclaimed projects--Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul since 2018. She is currently producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut. She was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON