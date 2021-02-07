Actor Anushka Sharma has posted a new picture on Instagram which shows her posing with a 'burp cloth' on her shoulder. Anushka and husband Virat Kohli became parents to daughter Vamika in January.

Anushka took a mirror selfie in her stunning living room. She is seen in a black T-shirt and black pair of leggings with a white and grey burp cloth on her shoulder. She is seen pouting as she clicked a selfie. "Current favourite accesory - Burp cloth," she wrote. New born babies need to burp every time they drink milk. They are held up on a shoulder and patted on their backs until they burp.

Apart from giving fans a look into her new-mom life, Anushka also gave us a glimpse into her beautiful home. The living room has a peach wall with large tropical trees painted on it. Two plush, velvet, jewel-toned couches sit in the centre with a large fiddle leaf fig to one side.

Anushka and Virat revealed their daughter's name last Sunday. Sharing her first photo, she wrote in her post, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

Also read: Alia Bhatt shares beautiful pics in bikini from Maldives holiday. See here

Virat had announced his daughter's arrival on January 11 with a social media post. “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," he wrote in an Instagram post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON