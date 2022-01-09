Anushka Sharma posts ‘sweaty selfie’ with glimpse of her workout view, fan says ‘looking lit’

Looks like Sundays are also workout days for Anushka Sharma. The actor checked in on Instagram with a glimpse of her post-workout mood, captioning her entry with just a hashtag.

The photo is actually a ‘#sweatyselfie’ of Anushka, who also added a bunch of human cartwheel emojis to the post. The actor, in her no make-up look, smiles at the camera in the selfie. She can be seen dressed in funky athleisure - a tie-dye tee paired with purple tights.

A view of high-rise buildings surrounded by hills and a slice of the bright blue sky forms the backdrop of Anushka's photo. She appears to have clicked the picture on the terrace or an open area of where she is staying.

The comments section was flooded with heart-eyes emojis for the ‘queen’. “Wow my favourite queen,” read a comment while another fan added: “Looking lit.”

Anushka, who is in South Africa with husband Virat Kohli, often shares glimpses of her travel diaries on Instagram. On January 1, she posted a snippet of her New Year celebrations with Virat and wrote: “The year that got us the greatest happiness I’ve known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!” The couple's daughter Vamika will turn one on January 11.

Anushka recently announced her first film in three years, Chakda Xpress. She will headline the film, which is the biopic of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Talking about the film, Anushka wrote in her post: “Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

