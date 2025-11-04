Anushka Sharma reacts to fan calling Virat Kohli ‘bewafa’ for noticing just her support in 'downfall', fans in splits

Cricketer Virat Kohli never misses a chance to credit his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, for being his constant source of strength through every high and low of his career. Now, Anushka has found herself in the spotlight after she liked a funny reel on social media that captured fans’ dramatic reactions to Virat thanking just her for supporting him during his rough patch. The gesture has left the internet amused. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma began dating around 2013 when they first met at the sets of a commercial they were shooting together.

Anushka likes the reel

The reel was created by a fan of Virat Kohli who goes by @prithvi__zaveri on Instagram. It humorously dramatised his “heartbreak” over a statement by the cricketer.

In the interview that inspired the reel, Virat had mentioned that his wife, Anushka, supported him during his downfall. The fan, pretending to be devastated, is seen crying hysterically and even acting as if he’s about to jump out of a window, and is seen trying to hide his tears by chopping onions. The reel comes with a caption that reads, “When Virat Kohli said that only Anushka Sharma supported him during his downfall.”

The reel is posted to the song Bewafa by Imran Khan.

The Instagram user took to his Stories to share his excitement about Anushka Sharma liking the post.

What truly set social media abuzz, though, was Anushka liking the post. Her like on the reel didn’t go unnoticed as fans instantly picked up on it, flooding the comments section with excited reactions and hilarious takes.

“Liked by anushka bhabhi,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Anushka Sharma jiii liked.”

One social media user shared the screenshot of her like on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, “SHE'S A TRULY HILARIOUS WOMAN LMAOOO.” Another shared, “No wonder madam bagged Kohli sahab, humour is always charming.” One comment read, “She’s an insanely funny woman.”

What did Virat say

Last year, after scoring his long-awaited 81st international century, Virat dedicated the achievement to his wife, Anushka, thanking her for her support and understanding during his rough patch with form. He made the century during the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium in November last year.

Speaking after the century with Adam Gilchrist, Virat said, "Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that goes on behind the scene, what goes on in the head when you don't play as well, you make a few mistakes after getting yourself in. I just wanted to contribute to the team's cause, I do not want to hang around just for the sake of it, I take pride in performing for the country. Feels amazing, the fact that she is here makes it more special."

More about Virat and Anushka

Anushka and Virat began dating around 2013 when they first met at the sets of a commercial they were shooting together. After dating for almost four years, the couple tied the knot in Italy in December in 2017. Anushka gave birth to their first child - daughter Vamika - in January 2021. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.

It is believed that they shifted their base to London after the birth of their second child, Akaay, in February 2024. However, they have not confirmed or addressed the speculation yet.