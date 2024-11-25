Virat Kohli says Anushka Sharma stayed by his side through everything, fans say 'mard pasandida aurat ka naam japna…'

With a Test century after over 500 days, Virat finally roared back to the form in a territory where he thrives the most, Australia, breaking several records and adding plenty to his legacy as a visiting batter.

What did Virat say about Anushka

Speaking after the century with Adam Gilchrist, Virat said, "Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that goes on behind the scene, what goes on in the head when you don't play as well, you make a few mistakes after getting yourself in. I just wanted to contribute to the team's cause, I do not want to hang around just for the sake of it, I take pride in performing for the country. Feels amazing, the fact that she is here makes it more special."

Fan reactions

Virat's lovely words for his wife once again won him the ‘green flag’ tag on social media. Fans loved how he never forgets to mention her. “He never fails to bring Anushka into any conversation. Ahhhh where do we find a man like himmm,” wrote a fan. Another recalled how Anushka was once blamed for Virat's underperformance and how things have changed now. “You blame her for his poor performance, he credits her for his best performance.”

Another joked, “Mard apni pasandida aurat ka naam japna nahi bhoolta (a man never misses chanting his favourite woman's name).” “I love how he always subtly replies to his trolls,” commented another.

About Virat's performance

During the match, Virat scored an unbeaten 100 in 143 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. His runs came at strike rate of 69.93. After scoring the century, Virat had a sight of relief as he raised his bat above his head.

This is Virat's first Test century in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) since his century against Australia in December 2018, which also came at Perth.

About Virat and Anushka

Virat and Anushka met while shooting for a shampoo commercial. After dating on and off, they got married in 2017. They have two kids-- daughter Vamika and son Akaay.