Anushka Sharma can't stop beaming as Virat Kohli blows her a kiss after comeback century in India vs Australia Test

Actor Anushka Sharma cheered for her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, as he completed his first century in over a year during the first Test between India and Australia on Sunday. Several pictures and videos of Anushka emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma comes out to support Virat Kohli in the Ind vs Aus Test at Perth; fans say ‘Bhabhi ji in the house’) Anushka Sharma cheered for Virat Kohli.

Anushka can't stop smiling as Virat gives her a flying kiss

In several photos, Anushka was seen smiling and clapping as she stood up from her seat. Virat Kohli was seen raising his bat at the audience. He also blew a kiss to Anushka which left her smiling. For the match, Anushka was seen in a blue and white outfit.

Fans react to Virat's gesture, and Anushka's reaction

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "That flying kiss has my heart." A comment read, “Virat Kohli sends a flying kiss to Anushka Sharma after completing his hundred. What a moment.”

A tweet read, “Years may pass, but Virat Kohli's flying kiss to Anushka Sharma after a century remains timeless. A love story written in runs and cheers!” “Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma.. Lady luck again King Kohli.” “This is the example of a strong couple. What humans!”

Anushka attended the match on Saturday too

On Saturday, too, Anushka marked her presence at Perth's Optus Stadium during the first Test between India and Australia. Several pictures from the stadium emerged online, in which Anushka was seen in full cheer mood.

About Anushka's next film

Fans will see Anushka in the sports biopic film Chakda Xpress. The project is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

She was last seen in Zero (2018), a comedy-drama film directed by Aanand L Rai. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, among others.