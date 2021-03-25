Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma’s adorable birthday wish for dad features daughter Vamika. See photos
Anushka Sharma’s adorable birthday wish for dad features daughter Vamika. See photos

As her father, Colonel (retd) Ajay Kumar Sharma, turned 60, Anushka Sharma wished him with an adorable Instagram post. Don't miss the special appearance of her daughter, Vamika.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Anushka Sharma's father turned 60 on Thursday.

Anushka Sharma wished her father, Colonel (retd) Ajay Kumar Sharma, on his 60th birthday with a special Instagram post. She shared a series of special moments from his life, including memories from his youth, days in the Indian Army and having a gala time at her wedding with Virat Kohli. In the last picture, Ajay could be seen holding Virat and Anushka’s baby girl, Vamika, in his arms.

Calling her father an inspiration and huge support, Anushka wrote, “Celebrating 60 glorious years of the most unique 1961 special edition - my papa 🌟✨ Growing up he taught us the power of honesty, compassion, acceptance and righteousness. And always stressed upon the peace of mind that follows by being honest and hassle free.”

“Inspired me in so many more ways than he knows! Supported me like I will never be able to reciprocate. And loved me like only he can. Love you papa 😘 Happy 60th Birthday to you,” she added.

Last year, on the occasion of Father’s Day, Anushka paid tribute to Ajay with a sweet post. She credited him with teaching her to ‘always do the right thing in life no matter how hard it is’. “I pray that all girls are blessed with a father like mine,” she had written in her post.

Also read | Remember Frankie Ramdayal from Kal Ho Naa Ho? He now trains stars like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor; is married

Anushka is currently in Pune with Virat, where he will play against England in the ODI series, and Vamika. A few days ago, pictures of the couple with their daughter at the airport went viral online.

Virat and Anushka welcomed Vamika, their first child, on January 11. The couple has taken steps to ensure that their daughter remains out of the media spotlight. They wrote personalised messages to the paparazzi after her birth, urging them to not photograph the baby.

