Anushka Sharma’s vintage photoshoot from surprise Qala cameo wows fans: ‘Beautiful as always’

Anvitaa Dutt's Qala not only marks the late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s acting debut, but it also has a special appearance from Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. On Tuesday, Anushka took to Instagram to share pictures of herself from the Qala set. The actor was seen in a retro look as she appeared in a black-and-white sequence during the song Ghode Pe Sawaar in Qala. (Also read: Anushka Sharma reviews Qala after starring in cameo, heaps praises on Triptii Dimri and team)

Sharing her pictures via an Instagram post, Anushka Sharma wrote in the caption, “Koi unhe kaise yeh samjhaye, Anvitaa Dutta aap hi yeh batain (how to make them understand, you only tell me Anvitaa). Loved loved loved being a part of Qala’s journey!”

In the black-and-white photos, Anushka wore heavy pearl jewellery, and flaunted a short hairdo with her plain saree. She posed with a white feather in a few photos, and also stood on a cardboard moon in a sequence from the song, which was sung by Triptii Dimri’s Qala in the movie. The Netflix film also features Swastika Mukherjee.

Anushka Sharma fans expressed their joy after seeing her back on the screen after a hiatus. Many left heart emojis in the comments section of her post. One wrote, “Wow, so beautiful.” Another comment read, “Beautiful as always.” One fan also commented, “Love the vintage look.” A comment also read, “Missed you, vintage beauty.”

Earlier, Anushka had reviewed Qala after watching the film. She wrote on Instagram, "A daughter’s heartbreaking yearning for her mother’s love. Qala is a work of art. It’s heartbreaking and exhilarating equally. Exhilarating because of the genius of each department that comes through in telling this detailed story and heartbreaking for portraying emotional abuse by an emotionally unstable parent in a way that had never been done before by a film…”

Qala is a psychological drama, which revolves around a young singer, who is haunted by her past, while she tries to win her mother’s approval. Anushka is the former co-owner of Clean Slate Filmz, which also produced Anvita's directorial debut Bulbbul (2020). The Netflix film also starred Triptii in the lead.

