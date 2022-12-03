Anushka Sharma reviews Qala after starring in cameo, heaps praises on Tripti Dimri and team

Actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Stories and posted an appreciation note for just-released film, Qala. Backed by Anushka’s brother, Karnesh Ssharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. It marks Babil’s official acting debut in films. Also read: Qala movie review: Anvitaa Dutt's film struggles to rise above its parts

In a long post, Anushka wrote, “A daughter’s heartbreaking yearning for her mother’s love. Qala is a work of art. It’s heartbreaking and exhilarating equally. Exhilarating because of the genius of each department that comes through in telling this detailed story and heartbreaking for portraying emotional abuse by an emotionally unstable parent in a way that had never been done before by a film. @Qala streaming now on @netflix_in.”

She further tagged director Anvita Dutt, Tripti and her brother. “UFF!! Your storytelling is so true and original, and you telling it like a poet, like a painting! You have detailed this film so excellently! @tripti_dimri WOW! You are one of the most talented actors of this generation! Your maturity as an actor and innocence as an artist is so rare. @kans26 BRAVO! For always backing the best content truthfully and raising the bar each time,” she also added.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Stories.

Released on Netflix, Qala is a psychological drama which revolves around a young singer who is haunted by her past while she tries to win her mother’s approval. The film also had Anushka Sharma in a cameo role. Interestingly, Anushka is the former co-owner of Clean Slate Filmz. She also produced Anvita's directorial debut Bulbbul (2020) which also starred Tripti in the lead.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Tripti Dimri is in fine form but her character is frustratingly one-note and delivered mostly in the same anxious wavelength. Swastika Mukherjee, clad in those gorgeous silver jewelry, plays Urmila with force and power, but her character is given little to no scope to reveal the change of heart that occurs later in the film, leaving behind too many questions unanswered. As Jagan, Babil Khan gives a haunting debut turn, unusually charming yet also underutilized in the film's treatment overall. His introduction scene alone is one for the ages.”

