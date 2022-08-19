Anushka Sharma reveals 'what's better than a nice walk in the park' as she shares her new pics. See post here

Actor Anushka Sharma on Friday gave a glimpse of herself as she sat on a bench giving different poses. Taking to her Instagram, Anushka posted the photos as she welcomed the weekend. For the day out, Anushka wore a yellow top, matching shorts, brown flats and dark sunglasses. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma says 'show off nahi kiya toh kya mehnt karri')

In the first two pictures, Anushka looked sideways as posed for the camera. In the last photo, Anushka laughed as she closed her eyes while resting her face on her hand. Sharing the pictures, Anushka captioned the post, "What’s better than a nice walk in the park? Sitting on a bench (see no evil monkey emoji)."

Reacting to the post, actor Diana Penty commented, "So lovely." Gajraj Rao dropped a thumbs-up emoji. Fans also showered her with love. A person wrote, "You are looking beautiful."

Anushka often shares posts on Instagram giving her fans a glimpse of her life. On Independence Day, the actor shared a picture with her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli. She captioned her post, "Celebrating 75 years of our independence. Wishing all the Indians around the world a very #HappyIndependenceDay! Jai Hind #HarGharTiranga."

Recently, Anushka travelled to Europe with Virat and their daughter Vamika. As they vacationed in London and Paris, they visited an Indian restaurant, attended a musical show and also took walks with Vamika.

Anushka will be seen next in Chakda Xpress, directed by Prosit Roy. The actor will be back with the Netflix film after three years. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Anushka, speaking about Chakda Xpress said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women's cricket."

