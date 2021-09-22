'Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty have changed things for all women out there': Isha Koppikar

Actor Isha Koppikar believes that stars such as Anushka Sharma and Shilpa Shetty have broken the myth that a woman's career is over after marriage. Anushka is married to cricketer Virat Kohli and Shilpa to businessman Raj Kundra.

Speaking to a leading daily, Isha said that the two have changed things ‘so much’ for all women. “Actresses like Shilpa Shetty and Anushka Sharma have changed things so much for every woman out there. I feel that eventually, we had to come out of the bubble that life will be over for women after marriage. All we are up to is doing things that really excite us and if in the process, we are inspiring others then that is great,” she said.

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017. After that, she starred in movies such as Pari, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga and Zero. After the release of Zero in 2018, she took a long break from acting but has been active as a producer. Her Clean Slate Filmz banner has backed projects such as Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.

Shilpa and Raj got married in 2009. She stopped working in movies after that but appeared as a judge on reality shows such as Zara Nach Ke Dikha, Nach Baliye and Super Dancer. She recently made her acting comeback with Priyadarshan's Hungama 2.

Isha had tied the knot with hotelier Timmy Narang in 2009. They are now parents to their six-year-old daughter Rianna. She has appeared in movies such as Don (2006), Darna Zaroori Hai (2006) and Ek Vivaah… Aisa Bhi (2008). She will be seen next in Ram Gopal Varma’s web series Kadapa and the Tamil film Ayalaan.

Speaking about the rise of OTT, Isha said in an interview with Hindustan Times, "The variation in content that we get to see is amazing. Moreover, we are in direct competition with the world and that has enforced us to go absolutely world-class, which we were always capable of. It is wonderful to see actors get their due on OTT. It’s a great space and via OTT we get new audiences as well.”