Anushka Sharma shows her and Virat Kohli's POV from RCB bus: ‘They waited patiently for this’

Anushka Sharma is showing fans a glimpse of all the celebrations on the streets of Bengaluru as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) brought the IPL trophy home for the first time in 18 years. She was with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli in the RCB parade bus and showed scenes from the bus ride to M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Anushka Sharma joined Virat Kohli on the RCB bus as they winning team received a warm welcome in Bengaluru.

Anushka Sharma's POV from the bus

She showed Virat sitting in the front section of the bus with the trophy in his lap, beaming at the massive crowd on the road. Escort cars cleared the way so the bus could move ahead but cheering crowd could be heard clearly. A second video showed women and men cheering, smiling, taking pictures of the team from either sides of the road.

“Namma Bengaluru current scenes,” Anushka wrote in her story. In the second one, she wrote, “These happy faces have waited for this very lovingly and patiently.”

The Rajat Patidar-led team was received by state's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at the airport.

En route to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office at the Vidhana Soudha here, the fans assembled on both sides of the road cheered the triumphant squad with gusto.

RCB defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL final at Ahmedabad on Tuesday to clinch their maiden title in 18 years. It was another major achievement for the side's talisman Virat Kohli, who has only played for this franchise since the league's inception.

After the appointment with the CM, the RCB players will head to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for a fan engagement programme.

Virat Kohli's winning note

Kohli, who has been with RCB since the inception of the league in 2008, shared a heartfelt post on his official Instagram, expressing what the victory meant to him, the team, and millions of fans who stood by the franchise through every high and low.

"This team made the dream possible, a season I'll never ever forget," Kohli wrote.

"We've thoroughly enjoyed the ride over the last 2.5 months. This one is for the fans of RCB who never ever left our side in the worst of times," he added.

In his emotional post, Kohli dedicated the win to the years of struggle and resilience the team has shown, and the sacrifices made by the players over the years.

"This one is for all the years of heartbreaks and disappointment. This is for every inch of effort left on the field playing for this team," he said.

Reflecting on his own personal journey, the 36-year-old batting legend acknowledged the wait to finally lift the trophy.

"As far as the IPL trophy is concerned--you've made me wait 18 years to be able to lift you and celebrate, my friend but it's been absolutely worth the wait," he added.