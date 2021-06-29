Anushka Sharma to auction clothes she wore while pregnant with Vamika, bats for 'preloved' outfits

Actor Anushka Sharma is auctioning off her maternity clothes for a good cause. Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, earlier this year.

The proceeds from Anushka Sharma's online sale will go towards supporting maternal health, and save 2.5 lakh litres of water. She said in a statement that she hopes for this to kickstart a 'circular economy' in the 'fashion system'.

"This is a very simple way that each of us can live kinder lives. By sharing pieces back into the circular fashion system and shopping preloved, we have a huge positive impact on the environment. During my pregnancy, I thought this phase in our lives is uniquely suited to participate in the circular economy. So I hope we can kickstart this ecosystem together,” she told a leading daily.

She added, "For instance, if even just one percent of pregnant women in urban India bought one piece of preloved maternity clothing over newly manufactured, each year we can conservatively save about as much water as a person drinks in over 200 years! This is a way in which a small action of each individual can make a real difference."

Virat and Anushka have decided to uphold Vamika's privacy. Shortly after her birth, they requested the media to not publish unauthorised pictures of the baby. In an Instagram interaction recently, Virat Kohli said that that they think Vamika should be able to make her own decisions regarding social media, and until such time as she can, they will ensure that she isn't exposed to the public. A fan asked Virat, “What is the meaning of Vamika? How is she? Can we see a glimpse of her please?” The cricketer replied, “Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”