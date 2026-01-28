Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli flash wide smiles as they stop for selfie with fan in London, internet calls them ‘cuties’

Cricket icon Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma were recently spotted enjoying a casual day out in London. Known for keeping their personal life private, the couple made a sweet exception when they stopped to pose for a selfie with a fan. It is rumoured that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have shifted their base to London.

In the selfie, Anushka and Virat are seen sharing a warm and candid moment with a fan. In the photo, the couple is dressed in stylish yet relaxed casual wear. Anushka is seen in an overcoat, while Virat complements her in a matching beige t-shirt layered under a classic black overcoat. Anushka is also seen wearing a cap. The three are seen smiling brightly for the camera.

“Pretty peeps,” one fan wrote, with another commenting, “Cuties”. “Looking so beautiful,” one shared.

The outing comes just days after several pictures of Anushka and Virat performing a religious puja at their London residence surfaced on social media.