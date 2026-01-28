Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli flash wide smiles as they stop for selfie with fan in London, internet calls them ‘cuties’
In the selfie, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are seen sharing a warm and candid moment with a fan in London.
Cricket icon Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma were recently spotted enjoying a casual day out in London. Known for keeping their personal life private, the couple made a sweet exception when they stopped to pose for a selfie with a fan.
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pose for selfie with fan
The Indian cricketer and his actor wife were recently seen enjoying a quiet, low-key day out. A picture from their outing has surfaced on social media, and is winning hearts on social media.
In the selfie, Anushka and Virat are seen sharing a warm and candid moment with a fan. In the photo, the couple is dressed in stylish yet relaxed casual wear. Anushka is seen in an overcoat, while Virat complements her in a matching beige t-shirt layered under a classic black overcoat. Anushka is also seen wearing a cap. The three are seen smiling brightly for the camera.
“Pretty peeps,” one fan wrote, with another commenting, “Cuties”. “Looking so beautiful,” one shared.
The outing comes just days after several pictures of Anushka and Virat performing a religious puja at their London residence surfaced on social media.
About Virat and Anushka
Anushka and Virat began dating around 2013 when they first met at the sets of a commercial they were shooting together. After dating for almost four years, the couple tied the knot in Italy in December in 2017. Anushka gave birth to their first child - daughter Vamika - on January 11, 2021. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay. They are very private about their personal life, and have a strict no photo policy for their kids.
It is rumoured that they have shifted their base to London after the birth of their second child, Akaay. But there is no official confirmation on the speculated move.
About Anushka's recent work
When it comes to showbiz, Anushka has been away from films for some time now. Her last full-length release was Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, which hit screens in 2018. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka, but failed to perform well at the box office. After that, she made a brief appearance in her production Qala, featuring in the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar. There is no word on the release of her film Chakda ’Xpress, a biopic on former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It wrapped filming in 2022.
