Anushka Sharma's pucchi post for Virat Kohli after IPL win gets a million likes within a few minutes

The picture saw Anushka give Virat a forehead kiss, as he stood facing her and smiling. He also held the winning trophy and she head his hand. Anushka captioned the post with peace sign, red heart and folded hands emoticons, a reflection that this was a moment that could barely be described in words.

Reacting to the sweet picture, a fan commented, “Through every high and low, she was there.” Another said, “You are the lucky charm.” A comment read, “Picture of the day.” “Anushka kissing the real trophy!” read a comment. The post got a million likes within a few minutes.

Anushka celebrates RCB victory On Sunday evening, RCB defeated Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in a largely one-sided final at Ahmedabad. Virat, 37, was the top scorer in his side’s successful chase and took home the Player of the Match award. Several videos and photos of Anushka celebrating RCB's victory have surfaced online, and fans can't stop gushing over them. In one of the clips, Anushka is seen erupting in joy as Virat Kohli sealed the match in style with a six. She also took to Instagram and shared a picture of Virat flaunting a T-shirt that read, "One time felt nice, we did it twice."

About their love story Anushka and Virat met during an advertisement shoot. After dating for a few years, they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy in December 2017. Anushka gave birth to their daughter, Vamika, in 2021 and their son, Akaay, in 2024. The couple prefer to keep their private life away from social media and rarely share pictures together on Instagram. Since the pandemic, Virat and Anushka have shifted their base to the UK, where they raise their two children.

On the work front, Anushka has been away from the big screen for a long time. The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles