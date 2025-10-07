Anushla thanks sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor for helping her get ready on her engagement, internet in awe

For Anshula Kapoor, her engagement to beau Rohan Thakkar was an emotional moment, made even more special with her sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor by her side - cheering her on and comforting her at every step. Anshula has penned a sweet note for them, and that is melting everyone’s heart on social media. Anshula Kapoor got engaged to Rohan Thakkar on October 2.

Anshula’s note for Janhvi and Khushi

On Monday, Anshula took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her sisters, Janhvi and Khushi, helping her get ready for her engagement. The duo were seen lovingly braiding her hair, while Anshula beamed with joy throughout the special moment.

“Didn’t know how much I needed their quiet kind of love until I had it,” she wrote in her post along with the video.

Anushla added, “The kind that doesn’t need words - just a hug at the right time, a hand that reaches to hold mine, a look that says “we’ve got you”. The kind that shows up softly, but stays loud in my heart.. My sounding boards, my built-in cheerleaders, my unspoken comfort. Thank you for being my soft place to land, always. ILY my @janhvikapoor @khushikapoor (white heart emoji).”

Khushi responded to the post, writing, “I love u (white heart emoji).”

Anshula is the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor from his first marriage to Mona Shourie Kapoor. The relationship ended after Boney fell in love with Sridevi, whom he married in 1996. Together, Boney and Sridevi welcomed two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Internet reacts

Social media users couldn’t stop gushing over the heartwarming bond between Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi. Many praised the trio’s sisterhood, calling it a beautiful example of love and support in a blended family.

“The way they are healing each other,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Beautiful relationship between the 3 of you sisters.”

“The other side media won't talk about,” read one comment. One social media user shared, “From teasing to tender gestures , the Kapoor sisters redefine what sisterhood truly looks like.”

“Sisters have a bond and they are healing from what their parents did,” one wrote, with one stating, “Beautiful and may this bond just get stronger by time.”

“This is so heartwarming to read… Both moms would be so happy to see that you have eachother,” read one comment. Another comment stated, “@anshulakapoor so heartening to see this. For the common person reading - it also gives hope on the whole blended families concept. Sisters always have each other’s backs”.

“Awwww. This is the sweetest,” one gushed.

Anshula gets engaged to Rohan

On Saturday, Anshula took to her Instagram account to share first pictures from her Gor Dhana with her fiancé, writer Rohan Thakkar. Gor Dhana is a Gujarati pre-wedding ceremony similar to an engagement. Anshula shared a series of photos featuring her family, including her father Boney Kapoor, brother Arjun Kapoor, and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

The ceremony was also attended by Sonam Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor among others. Anshula is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Sharing the pictures, Anshula wrote, “02/10/2025. This wasn’t just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro’s favourite words have always been 'always and forever' - and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way."

“His love makes me believe fairytales don’t just live in books, they live in moments like these. A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma’s love…quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere. All I remember is looking around and thinking: this is what forever should feel like. Rab raakha (May God protect you)," she added.

About Anshula and Rohan

Back in July, Anshula revealed that Rohan had proposed to her in New York's Central Park. She had made her relationship with Rohan public in 2023 and has since frequently shared glimpses of their life together. Most recently, Anshula was seen in reality show The Traitors, which was hosted by Karan Johar.