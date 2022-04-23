Aparshakti Khurana: If you become snooty and think you shouldn’t message people for work, it’s the end of the road

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, even after having been a part of over a dozen films, has no qualms to reach out to people asking if he can work with them. He says he will do it 200 percent even in the future.

“That’s a very regular process... Woh toh aapko karna hi padhega to learn better things in life and work with better and relevant people. If you become a snob or snooty, that’s the end of the road for you,” he opines.

Apart from films, Khurana will also be releasing his single and seen in a docu web series. “Whenever you plan to do a certain thing ki, ‘Yeh karunga, phir who karunga’, your expectations from life, that project really increase. Of course, we regularly message and try to get in touch with makers. That’s how I have been able to work with Vikramaditya Motwane and Atul Sabharwal,” he says.

Having said that, Khurana adds that beyond a point, you don’t have to really chase the world. “You also have to make time for people who want to work with you, and send you a certain space of work,” says the 34-year-old.

The actor further goes on to say that while actors prefer to stick to films once they get a footing in the industry, he didn’t want to do the same.

Explaining his reasons, Khurana elaborates, “There are very relevant scripts coming my way, but suddenly mera yeh sab cheezein karne ka bhi mann kiya. After doing the series, then a film called Berlin with Atul Sabharwal, it’s not a comedy. I have an intense role in that. I felt I wanted to take a break and also play myself in the non fiction web show. It helps me diversify and have a space of my own — singing, hosting, playing a traveller, act, I am into sports as well. It just helps me explore a different side of me, and not get carried away by a particular positioning.”