AR Rahman agrees to credit Junior Dagar brothers in Veera Raja Veera song after SC intervention in copyright case
AR Rahman has agreed to credit the Junior Dagar brothers' contribution to the song Veera Raja Veera from Ponniyin Selvan II, as directed by Supreme Court.
Music composer AR Rahman on Friday agreed before the Supreme Court of India to formally acknowledge the contribution of the Junior Dagar brothers in the song Veera Raja Veera from the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan II. The Supreme Court directed that the modified credits be updated across all social media platforms and OTT services within five weeks, ensuring proper recognition of the Dagar brothers’ work.
Supreme Court directs Rahman to make changes within 5 weeks
According to a Live Law report, the concession comes amid an ongoing copyright infringement suit filed by Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar, the successor to the Dagar brothers, against Rahman and the film's makers. The Court was informed that Rahman and the film’s makers have consented to include the following line in the song credits: “Composition inspired from the Dagarwani tradition Dhrupad, first recorded as Shiv Stuti by late Ustad Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar and Ustad Nasir Zahiruddin Dagar, popularly known as Junior Dagar brothers.”
On Friday, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Rahman, informed the bench that Rahman had agreed to acknowledge the Junior Dagar brothers’ performance. Abhishek mentioned that this acknowledgement is without prejudice to the contentions in the main copyright suit.
Abhishek also raised concerns over media reports from the previous hearing, which suggested that Rahman had suffered a setback in court. The bench clarified that it could not control how media outlets report proceedings and mentioned that the ongoing suit would continue without being influenced by any observations made during hearings.
With these clarifications, the Supreme Court disposed of the petition filed by Wasifuddin Dagar against a Delhi High Court division bench’s order, which had earlier set aside a single bench injunction against Rahman and other defendants.
About Rahman Vs Dagar brothers case
The copyright dispute between AR Rahman and the Dagar brothers centres on the Tamil film song Veera Raja Veera from Ponniyin Selvan II, which Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar claims incorporates key elements of the Junior Dagar brothers’ classical composition Shiva Stuti without permission.
The alleged similarities involve the melody, rhythm, and musical expression derived from the Dagarvani Dhrupad tradition. Rahman’s team argues that the song is an original composition and that shared elements of the classical tradition cannot be monopolised under copyright law.
While the Supreme Court has directed Rahman to acknowledge the Dagar brothers’ performance in the song credits, the broader copyright suit over alleged infringement continues.
About Ponniyin Selvan II
Ponniyin Selvan II, directed by Mani Ratnam and based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s epic novel, continues the saga of the Chola dynasty, exploring palace conspiracies, power struggles, and loyalty.
The film stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and Prabhu, with music by AR Rahman. Following Vandiyathevan and Arulmozhivarman as they navigate conspiracies and rival factions, the film blends romance and political drama, bringing Kalki’s historical epic to life.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences.
