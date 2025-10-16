Archana Kavi marries Rick Varghese, 4 years after her divorce from comedian Abish Mathew. See pics from church ceremony
Actor Archana Kavi married entrepreneur Rick Varghese in an intimate church ceremony, shared by TV host Dhanya Varma on Instagram.
Actor and social media influencer Archana Kavi married Rick Varghese in a beautiful church ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. Television host Dhanya Varma revealed the heartwarming news on Instagram on Thursday (October 16).
Archana ties the knot with Rick
Sharing a picture from the ceremony, Dhanya wrote, “And my darling is married. Archana Kavi and Rick Varghese.” She also posted a short video clip from the church wedding, giving fans a glimpse of the joyous occasion. The couple looked radiant as they exchanged vows in a serene and intimate setting.
While Archana has not yet made an official announcement on her social media, she had hinted at her wedding earlier through an Instagram Story that read, “I found the best man during tough times, and I hope everyone finds theirs too.” The post, filled with warmth and gratitude, now feels like a subtle prelude to the big news that has delighted her fans.
This is Archana’s second marriage. In 2016, the actor was married to comedian and YouTuber Abish Mathew. However, the couple amicably parted ways in 2021.
Archana's acting career
On the professional front, Archana Kavi made her acting debut with Lal Jose’s 2009 remake of Neelathamara, which earned her recognition for her natural screen presence. After a brief hiatus, she made a comeback with the film Identity, starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan. Over the years, she has appeared in popular films such as Mummy & Me, Salt N’ Pepper, Best of Luck, Aravaan, and Once Upon a Time There Was a Kallan. Apart from films, Archana has also showcased her charm as a TV host in shows like Talk With Archie, Ente Priya Ganangal, Bloody Love, and Travel.
Little is publicly known about Rick Varghese, but reports suggest he is a Kochi-based entrepreneur with a strong background in the media and creative industry.
