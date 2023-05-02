Arjun Kapoor attends Hans Zimmer concert with dad Boney Kapoor, records message for sisters Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula

Arjun Kapoor and his father, producer Boney Kapoor, got to enjoy the music of composer Hans Zimmer live as they attended his concert in Frankfurt, Germany. The father and son had good seats for the show and got to experience the Oscar-winning composer's scores. They also recorded a message for Arjun's younger sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, who weren't with them. The actor called the experience, 'inspiring and incredible' and shared this was on his bucket list. (Also read: Arjun Kapoor posts pics from Berlin with his 'love' Malaika Arora, fans call them love birds) Arjun Kapoor and his father Boney Kapoor spent some time together in Germany.

Tagging his father Boney Kapoor and sisters on Instagram, Arjun shared, "HANS ZIMMER LIVE with dad! @boney.kapoor What an experience! This is a dream come true for me... It was emotional, inspiring and incredible Ticked this one off from my bucket list... a groundbreaking audio and visual show in the truest sense. Watching all my favourites performed by him up close and personal... can it get any better than this? Legendary music. The BEST company. A night to remember. #HansZimmerLive2023 #HansZimmer. @anshulakapoor @janhvikapoor @khushi05k."

The actor also made a Reel video of his concert experience. In it, he joked to his father, "I'm recording that you made it on time." Arjun and Boney also recorded a hello message for Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula who couldn't be with them for the concert.

He also recorded performances from the concert of films such as The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean and Inception. Arjun ended his Reel, posting pics of himself and his father on their evening out. Janhvi and Anshula both dropped several red heart emojis on Arjun's post.

Last month, Arjun spent time in Berlin with girlfriend Malaika Arora. He shared several pictures of their time together in the city. Most of the pics of Arjun were clicked by Malaika on their European holiday. In his last Instagram post, Arjun wrote, "Berlin with love (red heart emoji) (literally) (winking face emoji)." Malaika had added red heart and heart eyes emojis to his post which shared many photos from their time in Berlin. While Malaika has returned to India, Arjun is still taking in the sights in Europe.

