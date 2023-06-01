Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on Malaika Arora's pregnancy rumours: 'Why put out what is not the truth?'

In November last year, actor Arjun Kapoor had called out a publication and journalist for spreading ‘gossip articles' that claimed Malaika Arora and him are welcoming a child soon. The actor had taken to Instagram Stories and condemned the ‘fake’ news. During a recent interview, Arjun was asked about the nasty media reports that keep cropping up about the couple. The actor said today's clickbait was to blame, as well as the media for propagating it. Also read: Malaika Arora says she discusses marriage plans and kids with Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for many years now.

Sharing a screenshot of the 2022 news article, Arjun had written, “This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news. This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don't dare to play with our personal lives.”

‘People forget celebs are also human beings’

“Clickbait culture is more about negativity... I think negativity is easier to get people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession. There might be that element that remains, but I think we rely on you all (journalists) to reach the audience. We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings. So, check with us once in a while if you’re going to write something that is very, very important. At least do that much and I think that was all that I did. It was more about that it should be checked; it should not be assumed. You should not put something that can be life-altering out there," Arjun told Bollywood Bubble.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor on the red carpet at a recent event.

On his post slamming reports of Malaika being pregnant

Speaking about his recent post, Arjun further said, "I did that because I trust all of you (journalists). I have never hidden, I have never held back... why do you want to put something out there that will forever remain, and that is not the truth and then I have to keep justifying myself... information for any journalist should be verified, it should not just be put our casually, especially when it comes to your personal life... we are all here to do our job, don't make it about having fun at other people's expense. Don't try and make it personal, don't become vindictive, and don't become what you are trying to sell... don't start believing your lies."

Arjun and Malaika's relationship

Malaika was earlier married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. The two divorced in 2016 and co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan. Malaika and Arjun went public with their relationship in 2019 after years of dating. Wedding rumours of the two have been swirling for a while now, but neither Arjun, nor Malaika have confirmed, when or if they plan to marry.

In a December 2022, Malaika had said she discusses marriage plans and kids with Arjun. She was speaking with her friend, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, on the first episode of her reality show Moving In With Malaika.

