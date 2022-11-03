'Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's mothers are blessing them from above': Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor has talked about the acting talent of his kids Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The filmmaker is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Mili, which marks his first project with Janhvi. She plays the titular role in the survival thriller. Also read: Boney Kapoor on launching brothers Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor: 'Paisa paani ki tarah bahaya'

Boney has two kids from his first wife, late Mona Shourie Kapoor: Arjun and Anshula Kapoor. With his second wife, late actor Srivedi, Boney has two daughters: Janhvi and Khushi.

Showering Janhvi Kapoor with praise, Boney said in a interview with Times of India, “Janhvi is one of those actors for whom you don’t have to choose a particular kind of role. You pick a good script and she will fit into it, which is very rare. The good thing about her is that she doesn’t play the part, but she becomes the part, which was the hallmark of her mother and all good actors… be it Arjun (Kapoor) or Anil (Kapoor). I know how Anil has worked on every role he did. I loved watching Arjun in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Ishaqzaade and Aurangzeb."

Talking about his youngest child Khushi who will be making her film debut with The Archies, Boney said, "I have seen Khushi’s audition and she is just amazing. I am blessed to have children like them. Their mothers are blessing them from above — Arjun’s mother Mona and Janhvi-Khushi’s mother Sridevi.”

Based on true events, Mili is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen. The survival drama follows Mili Naudiyal, played by Jahnvi, a nursing graduate who races against time to stay alive after she is stuck in a freezer. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, Mili will release in theatres on November 4. Janhvi also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON