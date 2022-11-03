Boney Kapoor on launching brothers Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor: 'Paisa paani ki tarah bahaya'

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has said that he spent a lot of money when he launched his brothers Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. His son Arjun Kapoor and daughter Janhvi Kapoor are also in the film industry but he did not produce their debut films. (Also read: Boney Kapoor poses with Janhvi)

Boney's production, Woh Saat Din launched Anil in 1983 while Sanjay got his Bollywood launch opposite Tabu with Prem in 1995. Anil had made his debut earlier with smaller roles but Woh Saat Din alongside Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah was his first film as the lead actor. It was directed by Bapu. Sanjay's debut proved to be a box office dud and was delayed for many years before it saw a theatrical release.

Asked why he avoided producing the debut film of his own kids Arjun, Janhvi and Khushi, Boney told Dainik Bhaskar in an interview, “It was our decision. I had launched (brothers) Anil and then Sanjay and there was no one to stop me. Main shakkar pe gud milata rehta hoon aur shakkar me itna gud milaya ki diabetes ka khatra ho gaya (I keep adding sugar to jaggery and that turned into a diabetes threat). I was launching my brother and did not leave any stone unturned. Paisa paani ki tarah bahaya (spent a lot of money).”

He added, “So, I decided someone else should launch the kids. I will invest (money) as per their market value once they are all set (in the profession).”

Boney's son Arjun made his debut with Aditya Chopra's production Ishaqzaade while Janhvi entered Bollywood with Karan Johar's Dhadak. His second daughter Khushi is also set to make her Bollywood debut soon with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

