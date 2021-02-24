Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora make a joint visit to Kareena Kapoor's house to meet her newborn

Kareena Kapoor finally returned home with her newborn son on Tuesday. Her near and dear ones including close friend Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor visited them at their new home.

While Malaika was spotted in an army print jacket and cargo pants paired with a white blouse and heels, Arjun was in a partially unbuttoned check shirt and denims.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at Kareena Kapoor's house. (Varinder Chawla)

Arjun has earlier worked with Kareena in R Balki's Ki & Ka.

Besides the couple, Malaika's sister Amrita Arora, also visited Kareena and the newborn. Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemmu were among the family members who made their way to their home to meet the baby boy.

Kareena was driven home from the hospital by husband Saif on Tuesday. They were accompanied by their baby boy, his nanny and their four-year-old son Taimur.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 21. Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor and parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita had visited the mother and the newborn at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Malika and Arjun continue to grow stronger on the personal front. They had celebrated an intimate Valentine's Day this year with good food, lights and candles in an open area.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s newborn gets a visit from Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Last week, Arjun had joined Malaika at her parents house. They were also joined by Malaika's son Arhaan. In an earlier interview with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun had opened up about why he gets along with Malaika. He had said, “I would have to say it’s difficult, to sum up when you love somebody that one particular thing you like because the whole point is that when you love somebody, you love the entirety of the personality that the person has. With her, I feel she really gets me and she’s very patient with me. I am not the easiest or the simplest person to be with, I am a certain way, and I think her patience with me really matters.”