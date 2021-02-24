Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora make a joint visit to Kareena Kapoor's house to meet her newborn
- Kareena Kapoor's BFF Malaika Arora with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, were among the first ones to visit her at her home after she was discharged from the hospital post the birth of her second child.
Kareena Kapoor finally returned home with her newborn son on Tuesday. Her near and dear ones including close friend Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor visited them at their new home.
While Malaika was spotted in an army print jacket and cargo pants paired with a white blouse and heels, Arjun was in a partially unbuttoned check shirt and denims.
Arjun has earlier worked with Kareena in R Balki's Ki & Ka.
Besides the couple, Malaika's sister Amrita Arora, also visited Kareena and the newborn. Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemmu were among the family members who made their way to their home to meet the baby boy.
Kareena was driven home from the hospital by husband Saif on Tuesday. They were accompanied by their baby boy, his nanny and their four-year-old son Taimur.
Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 21. Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor and parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita had visited the mother and the newborn at the hospital.
Meanwhile, Malika and Arjun continue to grow stronger on the personal front. They had celebrated an intimate Valentine's Day this year with good food, lights and candles in an open area.
Also read: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s newborn gets a visit from Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu
Last week, Arjun had joined Malaika at her parents house. They were also joined by Malaika's son Arhaan. In an earlier interview with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun had opened up about why he gets along with Malaika. He had said, “I would have to say it’s difficult, to sum up when you love somebody that one particular thing you like because the whole point is that when you love somebody, you love the entirety of the personality that the person has. With her, I feel she really gets me and she’s very patient with me. I am not the easiest or the simplest person to be with, I am a certain way, and I think her patience with me really matters.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh Bachchan wishes all the best to Abhishek for Dasvi, see pics from sets
- Amitabh Bachchan also wrote an elaborate blog, sharing how his son Abhishek Bachchan is a 'reserved' person and prefers to do his work and move on.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun-Malaika make a joint visit to Kareena Kapoor's house to meet her newborn
- Kareena Kapoor's BFF Malaika Arora with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, were among the first ones to visit her at her home after she was discharged from the hospital post the birth of her second child.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Kajol asked Ajay Devgn for help with boyfriend problems
- On Ajay Devgn and Kajol's 22nd wedding anniversary, here is a lesser-known fact about them. Did you know they were in relationships with other people when they first met?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Renuka Shahane: 'I am so bad at auditions, I get rejected'
- Actor-filmmaker Renuka Shahane talks about her films, career, and more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Pooja Bhatt hated and then accepted Mahesh Bhatt's second wife Soni Razdan
- Here's how Pooja Bhatt had reacted on learning about father Mahesh Bhatt's affair with Soni Razdan, while he was married to her mother Kiran Bhatt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s newborn gets a visit from Karisma, Soha and Kunal
- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed their second son earlier this week, were visited by family members Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Celebrating the filmmaker’s love for colour and grandeur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Malhotra: Whether makers have tapped into my talent or not is subject to film-to-film, and the audience
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says she turned down 'item songs' by Bhansali, Farah Khan
- Kangana Ranaut, lashing out at 'B-grade hyenas', wrote in a tweet that she has turned down 'item numbers' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan's films.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aaliyah Kashyap says she would never get matching tattoos with boyfriend
- Aaliyah Kashyap, who is in a relationship with Shane Gregoire, said that she would never get matching tattoos with a boyfriend because there is no guarantee that things will work out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Has Kareena Kapoor named her newborn son? Grandfather Randhir Kapoor knows
- As fans flood the internet with name suggestions for Kareena Kapoor's newborn baby, her dad Randhir Kapoor spoke about whether they've decided on a name for the child yet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan celebrates three years of 'life changing' Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti admits Emily Blunt gave her ‘sleepless nights’, wishes her on birthday
- Parineeti Chopra gushed about Emily Blunt as she wished her a happy birthday on Twitter. Parineeti, who is playing the role originally played by Emily Blunt in the Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train, said she has 'big shoes to fill'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emraan Hashmi calls Bollywood ‘fake’, explains his distance from the industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Saga poster teases sinister John Abraham, film to release on March 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox