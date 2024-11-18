Arjun Kapoor reveals what he discusses with his family at dinner table

Arjun Kapoor, in a new interview, lifted the curtain on his family's dinner table traditions. Contrary to expectations, the actor revealed that films are rarely discussed when the Kapoor clan gathers for meals as food takes centre stage. Also read: Arjun Kapoor reveals being diagnosed with mild depression, Hashimoto’s disease: 'I gain weight as body goes in distress' On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is basking in the appreciation coming his way for the success of Singham Again, (AFP)

Dinner table talks

In an interview with Zoom, Arjun, who is basking in the appreciation coming his way for the success of Singham Again, talked about the dinner table conversation. He said, “We don’t discuss cinema at the dinner table”.

Arjun’s father, Boney Kapoor, is a filmmaker, and sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, are also busy carving their own path in the world of acting. However, the actor shared that at the dinner table, they focus on the meal served.

Arjun added, “We talk about what’s kept on the table, that’s more exciting. Filmon se zyada aaj mutton kaunsa bana hai, daal kaunsi bani hai, kisko kiske saath mix karke khana chahiye uspe discussion hota hai (Rather than films, we talk about the mutton dishes served and explore different combinations with the food that’s kept on the table).”

Arjun’s entry in Singham franchise

Arjun explored the darker realm through the character of Danger Lanka, the chief antagonist in Singham Again. He is being dubbed as a modern-day Ravana from the Ramayana, pitted against Ajay Devgn, whose portrayal is presented as Lord Rama.

Singham Again is part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, and brings back the iconic supercop Bajirao Singham (played by Ajay Devgn). The Avengers-style crossover event film also stars Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, reprising their roles of Veer Sooryavanshi and Simmba, the other two protagonists of the cop universe. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Released on November 1, the film worked well at the box office, amassing over ₹300 crore.