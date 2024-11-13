Arjun Kapoor reveals Hrithik Roshan became his man crush after Dhoom 2: ‘I was semi-lusting…’

Actor Hrithik Roshan has given Bollywood many hits. He has even proven his versatility with complex roles in films such as Koi... Mil Gaya (2003) and War (2019). But his crazy good looks and ripped muscles also play a big role in Hrithik being a fan favourite. All in all, the tag of Bollywood’s Greek God fits like a glove on the heartthrob. Not just the audience but even his fellow actors from the Hindi film industry seem to think so. Take Singham Again star Arjun Kapoor, for instance. In a recent interview, Arjun revealed how Hrithik became his man crush after Dhoom 2 (2006). Arjun Kapoor developed a man crush on Hrithik Roshan after watching him in Dhoom 2

Hrithik Roshan with Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor

In the action thriller, we witnessed Hrithik transform into a criminal mastermind who was also the king of disguise. The cherry on top was the actor’s sizzling onscreen chemistry with the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. They were a delight to watch in Dhoom 2! Well, in a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Arjun revealed, “I was drooling watching Dhoom 2, main kabhi nahi bhul sakta (I can never forget). Main gaya tha Dhoom 2 dekhne (I went to watch Dhoom 2), I was semi-lusting after Hrithik Roshan when I came out. I came out literally with saliva. I wanted to see the film again that, ‘Wow, how can a man look so good?’ He was my man crush at that point of time.”

Arjun is currently busy riding high on the success of his recent release Singham Again. Ajay Devgn reprised his character of DCP Bajirao Singham while Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff joined his onscreen police squad. Meanwhile, Arjun was roped in by director Rohit Shetty to play an antagonist for the first time ever, who kidnaps Kareena Kapoor Khan like Ravana abducted Maa Sita.

Like Arjun, did you ever find yourself drooling over Hrithik Roshan?