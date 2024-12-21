Arjun Kapoor says Salman Khan is not a bully: ‘There is a lot of warmth to the man’

Arjun Kapoor talked about how Salman Khan is perceived in the industry and praised him for maintaining his audience through his body of work. During a recent podcast appearance with Raj Shamani, Arjun Kapoor shared that Salman Khan is definitely not a bully and is someone who has a lot of warmth in him. (Also read: Arjun Kapoor calls it an ‘impulse’ to be there for ex-GF Malaika Arora after her dad’s death: I'll be there regardless…) Arjun Kapoor denied that Salman Khan is a bully at times.

What Arjun said

During the chat, Arjun said, "He is not a bully. Anybody who has a tough image… When you are not always openly warm in the first few minutes, you feel they are being a certain way. There is a lots of warmth to that man. It’s just he might not give it in the first second. But you will have to allow that to happen.”

‘He operates for the masses’

He went on to talk about Salman's career and added, "He has always looked at cinema as an audience’s medium, he has never looked at it only as an artiste. Even today, when he does stage shows and hosts Bigg Boss one can see that these are mass mediums. He operates for the masses. He has worked for the audience and then he has built that audience. Maybe this comes to him because he is grown up around Salim-Javed. He put it to use in mainstream cinema. ”

Arjun was an assistant director on Salman's film Wanted. Arjun was also in a relationship with Malaika Arora, who was previously married to Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan. The actor also had a song named Superman, 'Salman ka fan' from his film Tevar.

Arjun was last seen in an antagonistic role in Singham Again. On the other hand, Salman will be seen next in Sikandar. It will release in Eid next year.