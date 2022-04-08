Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arjun Rampal calls GF Gabriella Demetriades ‘most beautiful, precious' on her 35th birthday. See pic
bollywood

Arjun Rampal calls GF Gabriella Demetriades ‘most beautiful, precious' on her 35th birthday. See pic

Arjun Rampal penned a heartfelt note for girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, on her 35th birthday. They have been dating fo a few years now and also have a son together named Arik.
Arjun Rampal on girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades's 35th birthday.
Arjun Rampal on girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades's 35th birthday.
Published on Apr 08, 2022 01:47 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades turned 35 on Friday. Arjun shared a picture of Gabriella on Instagram, along with a heartfelt note. The duo met through mutual friends back in 2018 and started dating each other after a few months. In 2019, the couple welcomed their son Arik Rampal together. (Also Read: Gabriella Demetriades calls Arjun Rampal her 'baby' as she wishes him on 49th birthday. See pics)

Sharing Gabriella's picture, Arjun wrote,Happy birthday my love. My most precious. The most beautiful. This is your year and many many many more to come. Shine on you crazy diamond. Love you. Happy birthday @gabriellademetriades #love #happybirthdaygabriella.

Gabriella dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of the picture. Actor Divya Dutta wrote, “Happy bday beautiful! Lots of love." Actor Bobby Deol commented, “Happy happy birthday,” and actor Rahul Dev said, “Lots of love.” Many fans dropped hearts emojis and wished Gabriella in the comments section.

Last year, Arjun talked about Gabriella in an interview with Pinkvilla about how the couple's relationship grew during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said, “I don’t know how good the pandemic has been for us because I feel like I have been dating her for 18 years. No, she is a solid, solid girl. She reads a lot. She is a voracious reader. She reads about two books every week, and I think through the pandemic she must have read over 200 books. And really good books.”

"So her mind, her sense of style, fashion, fun, humour, all these things matter. We both are into fitness. She was a new mom and with not have that much help around because of the pandemic so we had to be so hands-on. So it has been wonderful. She has been a tremendous support to me. I love to pick her brain, pull her leg," he added.

Arjun will be seen next in Dhaakad. The film stars actor Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Arjun recently started filming for Three Monkeys, which will be an Indian adaptation of the hit Spanish series, Money Heist.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arjun rampal arjun rampal's daughters arjun rampal's wife gabriella demetriades + 2 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out