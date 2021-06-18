Arjun Rampal 'pushes the envelope' with platinum blonde hairstyle for Dhaakad. See pics

Actor Arjun Rampal on Friday gave a glimpse of his new look, which he said is for his upcoming film Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut. Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared pictures of himself in a platinum blonde spiked hairstyle. He was wearing a white T-shirt paired with black shorts and sunglasses. In some of the pictures he posed with hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

Sharing a series of photos, Arjun Rampal captioned the post, "A challenging part in a film, needs me to push the envelope. Thank you my brother @aalimhakim for helping me create that & @razylivingtheblues to realise that dream. #Dhaakad #letsbeginagain." Arjun was spotted with his platinum blonde hair on Thursday as he left Aalim's salon. He exchanged hugs with Aalim before he got inside his car and left.

Reacting to his post several celebs as well as fans complimented him on the new look. Chef Vicky Ratnani wrote, "that’s Rad!" while film director Milind Gadagkar said, "whoa". A fan commented, "Too much hotness!!" Another said, "Looking like jin kasama from tekken." A third wrote, "None can look like you." "All the success for #Dhaakad and awesome work by Aalim. You look great!," said another fan.

In April, Arjun recovered from Covid-19. He had opened up about his diagnosis on April 17 and said he was 'asymptomatic' and was under home quarantine.

The actor took to Instagram and said he recovered from the virus quickly thanks to the Covid-19 vaccine. He had captioned his post, "My prayers for all those suffering and families for their losses. Feel truly blessed to have two tests both Negative. God has been kind. One of the main reasons I am told by doctors I recovered so fast, was because I had taken my first dose of the vaccine, thus making the viral load very low, with no symptoms. I would urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible and continue to take all safety measures. Thank you all for your love and best wishes. Stay positive and don’t become positive. Stay safe be smart. This too shall pass. Love and light❤️#recovered."

Meanwhile, in Dhaakad, Arjun will be seen alongside Kangana Ranaut.