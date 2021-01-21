Arjun Rampal works out with baby son Arik in new video, says he's 'starting young'. Watch here
- Actor Arjun Rampal has shared a new video with his son, Arik. His partner, Gabriella Demetriades, loves it.
Actor Arjun Rampal has shared a video of himself, 'working out' with infant son, Arik. In the video, shared by Arjun on Instagram on Thursday, an excited Arik could be seen sitting in front of his dad, pulling on some weights with his help.
Arjun captioned the post, "Starting young. #ironman." His partner, and Arik's mother, model Gabriella Demetriades, dropped a heart emoji in the comments section, as did celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani.
Arjun's eldest daughter, Mahikaa, turned 19 recently. The actor took to Instagram to wish her on the occasion, and also shared pictures of all three of his kids. He has another daughter, Myra, with former wife, Mehr Jessia.
On Arik's first birthday in 2020, Arjun revealed the baby's face to the world for the first time. He also shared a video of Arik’s first year, edited by Mahikaa. “My babies... thank you my super talented @mahikaarampal for this lovely video,” he wrote with the post. Sharing Arik's pictures for the first time, he wrote, “On Arik’s first birthday, it’s time to share his love with my insta family. Thank you all for your patience and all the love you have poured upon us. Meet the little Rampal. Arik. Happy birthday my boy."
Arjun recently unveiled his first look from Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut. “Boom Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! Super excited to essay an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time! Here's my look for @sohamrockstrent's #Dhaakad," he wrote in his post.
Also read: Dhaakad: Arjun Rampal is inked and evil as he plays Kangana Ranaut’s nemesis, see first look
Talking about his role, Arjun said in a statement that his villainous character is 'deadly and cool', and that the film will give him an opportunity to present a 'never-before-seen' side to his talents.
